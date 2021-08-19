How Roblox exploits young developers

by Jason Snell

As someone who wasn’t that familiar with the wildly popular software platform Roblox, this video by People Make Games was incredibly enlightening. It’s a remarkable piece of journalism that explains how Roblox sells itself as a business opportunity for a whole new generation of developers, while making it almost impossible for games to break out without advertising with Roblox, and paying out in a Roblox-controlled currency with a terrible exchange rate—all while it has become valued at $41 billion.

I highly recommend the video, and the People Make Games Patreon.

