Apple’s Head of Privacy on anti-child-abuse features

by Jason Snell

This is a good interview between Matthew Panzarino of TechCrunch and Erik Neuenschwander, head of Privacy at Apple, about Apple’s announced child-abuse-related features. A highlight:

We have two co-equal goals here. One is to improve child safety on the platform and the second is to preserve user privacy. And what we’ve been able to do across all three of the features is bring together technologies that let us deliver on both of those goals.

You can see this in how the features were designed—Apple is trying to balance these two goals. (How well it did remains the subject of discussion.) Not all of Neuenschwander’s answers are entirely satisfying, but they’re still informative about how Apple is approaching this issue.

—Linked by Jason Snell