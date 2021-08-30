Six Colors
August 30, 2021 10:19 AM PT

Apple to revamp classical music offering with Primephonic acquisition

Apple Newsroom:

Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.

With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.

I know a lot of classical music aficionados who have been frustrated by the way Apple Music handles the genre (even calling it a “genre” is a bit reductive, I know), so this strikes me as good news for Apple Music subscribers.1

  1. Next do film scores! 
