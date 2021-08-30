by Dan Moren
Apple to revamp classical music offering with Primephonic acquisition
Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.
With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.
I know a lot of classical music aficionados who have been frustrated by the way Apple Music handles the genre (even calling it a “genre” is a bit reductive, I know), so this strikes me as good news for Apple Music subscribers.1
- Next do film scores! ↩