July 12, 2021 11:00 AM PT

Windows 3.1 on an iPad

After a few tips from Harry McCracken on Twitter, retro tech genius Benj Edwards has created detailed instructions on how to run Windows 3.1 on the iPad:

Thanks to a MS-DOS emulator called iDOS 2 on the App Store, you can install Microsoft Windows 3.1 on your iPad—then play classic Windows games or simply shock your friends. Here’s how to set it up.

This is sick and wrong and also brilliant. (And if you’re missing the TRS-80, well, Harry figured that one out too.)

—Linked by Jason Snell

