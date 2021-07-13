The retro design of Loki’s technology

by Dan Moren

I’ve been watching and enjoying Loki, but one of the most fun parts of the show is the design and aesthetic of the Time Variance Authority offices. It’s just dripping with a ’60s feel, with retro technology that feels like it is (appropriately) from an entirely separate timeline.

The Verge has an interview with production designer Kasra Farahani, in which they delve into this specific aspect, and it’s definitely worth a read.

According to the series’ style guide, the all-powerful TVA has been able to pick and choose different technologies from different timelines as they please. “The conceit behind the technology at the TVA as we imagined it was that… digital technology never existed, and that analog technology just continued to get more and more sophisticated,” he says.

It’s relatively light on spoilers, but if you’d rather wait until the end of the show to read, well, good news: the series wraps up tomorrow.

