The right Mac laptop for students (2021 edition)

by Jason Snell

I updated my perennial “The right Mac laptop to buy for a student” story today, two years to the day since I last updated it.

It’s funny how that story has evolved since I first posted it. In 2017 the answer was “Wow, it’s complicated, no choice is really great.” In 2019 it was “Now that it’s Retina, the MacBook Air is probably the choice despite the keyboard.”

In 2021 the answer is easy. It’s the M1 MacBook Air. That’s it, that’s the answer. Clear as a bell.

