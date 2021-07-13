Consumer Reports is collecting internet bills

by Dan Moren

Like many of you, I generally feel that I pay a lot for internet access and it’s not as good as I’d like. But it’s tricky sometimes to draw data from that feeling. Which is why Consumer Reports and The Verge have teamed up to collect actual numbers about internet prices and performance—and they’d like your help.

Head over to the Consumer Reports site; they’ll run a quick speed test to see what your performance is actually like, and then ask for a copy of your internet bill. (Which, of course, they will handle carefully and delete after pulling the relevant information.)

Many geographic regions have monopolies or little competition when it comes to internet access, and over the last year of working/living/school from home, it’s become increasingly apparent that broadband infrastructure is not only lagging behind, but is also unevenly distributed. If you’ve ever felt burned by the limited internet options available to you, then this might be one way to help at least provide hard data supporting that.

—Linked by Dan Moren