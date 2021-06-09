Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Coherence X4 - Turn websites into Chrome-based apps on your Mac. Say goodbye to Electron.

by Dan Moren

June 9, 2021 1:24 PM PT

The accessibility impact of Apple’s latest announcements

Steven Aquino, writing at Forbes, has an excellent round-up of all the things that Apple announced which have implications for accessibility. In particular, Steven does a good job of looking at features that may not have even been explicitly designed for accessibility, but confer benefits nonetheless:

Thus, digital representations of IDs and keys are not only more modern, they can be infinitely more accessible. TSA checkpoints can be extremely stressful for disabled people as it is—I speak from experience—so having to just wave your phone at the official is much better than hurriedly and clumsily trying to find your ID in your wallet or bag. And the experience is even more accessible if you have an Apple Watch.

—Linked by Dan Moren

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2021 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable