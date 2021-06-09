The accessibility impact of Apple’s latest announcements

by Dan Moren

Steven Aquino, writing at Forbes, has an excellent round-up of all the things that Apple announced which have implications for accessibility. In particular, Steven does a good job of looking at features that may not have even been explicitly designed for accessibility, but confer benefits nonetheless:

Thus, digital representations of IDs and keys are not only more modern, they can be infinitely more accessible. TSA checkpoints can be extremely stressful for disabled people as it is—I speak from experience—so having to just wave your phone at the official is much better than hurriedly and clumsily trying to find your ID in your wallet or bag. And the experience is even more accessible if you have an Apple Watch.

—Linked by Dan Moren