Dark Sky iOS app lives another year

by Dan Moren

If you thought the addition of precipitation alerts and a redesigned Weather app in iOS 15 meant that Dark Sky, which Apple acquired back in 2020, was not long for this world…well, it’s gotten a bit of a reprieve, according to an update on the Dark Sky blog

Update: Support for the Dark Sky API service for existing customers will continue until the end of 2022. The iOS app and Dark Sky website will also be available until the end of 2022.

Dark Sky has been my weather app of choice for several years, and while Apple’s Weather app seems to be improving quite a bit thanks to the addition of the app’s back-end and technology, I’m glad that I don’t have to make any immediate changes.

I guess Apple needs until 2022 to finally port its own Weather app to the iPad.

—Linked by Dan Moren