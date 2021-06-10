by Jason Snell
2021 Apple Design Awards announced
Apple announced the winners of its annual design awards today, and it’s a really impressive collection of iPhone and iPad apps1.
Here are the winners:
Apps
- Inclusivity: Voice Dream Reader
- Delight and Fun: Pok Pok Playroom
- Interaction: Carrot Weather
- Social Impact: Be My Eyes
- Visuals and Graphics: Loóna
- Innovation: NaadSadhana
Games
- Inclusivity: Holovista
- Delight and Fun: Little Orpheus
- Interaction: Bird Alone
- Social Impact: Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Visuals and Graphics: Genshin Impact
- Innovation: League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Technically two also run on tvOS, two on watchOS, and one on macOS. ↩