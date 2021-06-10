Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Coherence X4 - Turn websites into Chrome-based apps on your Mac. Say goodbye to Electron.

by Jason Snell

June 10, 2021 4:13 PM PT

2021 Apple Design Awards announced

Apple announced the winners of its annual design awards today, and it’s a really impressive collection of iPhone and iPad apps1.

Here are the winners:

Apps

Games

  1. Technically two also run on tvOS, two on watchOS, and one on macOS. 
—Linked by Jason Snell

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2021 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable