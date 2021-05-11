by Jason Snell
Snowman introduces Pok Pok
John Voorhees of MacStories has the details about Snowman’s big announcement:
Today, Snowman, the studio behind some of our favorite games on Apple platforms like Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey, Where Cards Fall, and Skate City, announced Pok Pok, a new creative studio that is launching an app on May 20th called Pok Pok Playroom.
Pok Pok Playroom is an app designed to encourage interactive play with a series of digital toys that spark curiosity and creativity in kids in a low-key, calming environment. The app’s digital playroom includes multiple brightly colored toys that prompt children to explore through independent play.
Snowman is one of the best developers of iOS apps around—Alto’s Odyssey is one of my all-time favorite iOS games—and the concept behind Pok Pok Playroom is delightful. They’re so confident in this new direction that they’ve spun out Pok Pok as a new creative studio in its own right. I’m looking forward to the app’s release on May 20.