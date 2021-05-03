‘LaserWriter II: A Novel’

by Jason Snell

MCD x FSG books, promoting the debut novel of New York Times and New Yorker illustrator Tamara Shopsin:

LaserWriter II is a coming-of-age tale set in the legendary 90s indie NYC Mac repair shop TekServe—a voyage back in time to when the internet was new, when New York City was gritty, and when Apple made off-beat computers for weirdos. Our guide is Claire, a 19-year-old who barely speaks to her bohemian co-workers, but knows when it’s time to snap on an antistatic bracelet.

This sounds amazing and I can’t wait to read it.

