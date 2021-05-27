Inside Apple’s new palazzo in Rome

by Jason Snell

If you, like me, are generally uninterested in loving photo tours of new Apple retail locations, make an exception for Federico Viticci’s story about Apple’s new store in Rome:

The unique combination of tradition and modernity based on the harmonious contrast between old and new – a recurring theme throughout the whole Via del Corso experience – is tangible and thoughtful. You’re in a palazzo that was built in 1880, looking at paintings from the early 1900s and graffiti from 1950, all while browsing around tables featuring M1 iPad Pros and colorful iMacs. Somehow, it all works together and it’s stunning to see in person.

Not only are the photos (by Silvia Gatta) amazing, but Federico manages to weave in some fun Roman anecdotes. Come for the sword fight, stay for the fast-food pizza.

