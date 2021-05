by Jason Snell

Benjamin Mayo at 9to5Mac:

Apple Music has started teasing a special announcement coming soon, on the main Browse tab in the Music application. The teaser comes as Apple is rumored to announce a new lossless audio tier for its music subscription service, perhaps with Spatial Audio enhanced 3D music.

Looks like Apple is getting its high-quality music announcement done before WWDC, which is only three weeks away.

—Linked by Jason Snell