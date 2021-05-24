Apple details parts of WWDC schedule

by Dan Moren

Apple Newsroom:

Today, Apple unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, including keynote and Platforms State of the Union timing, and shared more information on how developers will be able to learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

The long and short of it as much as you might expect: the annual keynote kicking things off at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern on June 7, followed by the Platforms State of the Union a few hours later, at 2pm Pacific/5pm Eastern.

As with last year, there will also be sessions (more than 200), one-on-one labs, and interactions via the Apple Developer Forums, plus undetailed “special events,” including guest speakers.

One new feature this year: Pavilions, available via the Apple Developer app, which Apple describes as an “easy way for developers to explore relevant sessions, labs, and special activities for a given topic.”

Further information about the conference is forthcoming; Apple says more information will be shared before the June 7 kickoff via the Apple Developer app.

—Linked by Dan Moren