The iPad Pro needs an iPadOS that’s just as advanced

Harry McCracken, longtime PC World editor and iPad power user, on the disparity between iPad hardware and software:

Ideally, a device’s software and hardware become so symbiotic that you stop thinking about the distinction between them. Over Apple’s long history, it’s achieved that state of zen more often than any other company. However, the iPad—at least in the iPad Pro era—has yet to reach it. The platform consists of remarkably advanced hardware running an operating system and apps that lag in sophistication.