The details of Apple’s new podcast program agreement

By Dan Moren

I did a quick skim through the agreement for Apple’s new Podcast program yesterday, but Nathan Gathright took a more in-depth look and picked out some interesting details that I hadn’t caught, including that Apple is offering hosting for the first time, only accepts WAV or FLAC files, and lets you have free trials.

Gathright notes, as I did, that Apple says it can provide transcription—according to my Rebound co-host and podcast industry bigwig, Apple already does this to an extent to enable search and sometimes automatically detect hosts.