The 2021 iPad Pro will work with the old iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

by Jason Snell

Last week we linked to a report that there’s a new Magic Keyboard model for 12.9-inch iPad Pros that adds compatibility with the new, 5th generation (2021) model. The implication was that it wouldn’t work with existing Magic Keyboards.

But now there’s an Apple tech note that clarifies the situation:

The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it’s possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.

In other words, if you already have a 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard, you can use it on a new iPad Pro. It might be a bit too snug due to the new iPad being 0.5mm thicker, but it should work. Apple’s just made a new version because the existing fit isn’t up to its exacting standards. As someone who already has a 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, I’d call this good news!

—Linked by Jason Snell