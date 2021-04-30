SuperDuper can now make bootable Big Sur backups

by Jason Snell

Dave Nanian of Shirt Pocket Software announcing that SuperDuper can now make bootable backups of Big Sur Macs, including on Apple silicon:

To be clear, this is only possible because Apple made it possible in macOS 11.4. I’m certain it required changes to the M1’s startup process and to asr to finally make it happen. Without those changes, we couldn’t have done this in a supported way. I’m really happy the teams involved made the effort. Thanks, folks!

Utilities like SuperDuper are essential. It’s great to hear that Apple made modifications to Big Sur to allow these apps to do their jobs.

—Linked by Jason Snell