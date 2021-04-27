Report: The next M-series chip is in production

by Jason Snell

Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li, reporting for Nikkei Asia, say that production of the successor to the M1 is gearing up:

The next generation of Mac processors designed by Apple entered mass production this month, sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia, bringing the U.S. tech giant one step closer to its goal of replacing Intel-designed central processing units with its own. Shipments of the new chipset — tentatively known as the M2, after Apple’s current M1 processor — could begin as early as July for use in MacBooks that are scheduled to go on sale in the second half of this year, the people said.

This report fits with previous supply-chain reports suggesting that a new set of Macs powered by a newer, more powerful processor would be available in the second half of this year.

The next big question is if Apple would unveil new Mac models at WWDC in June, due to ship in July, or if new, more powerful Macs might be held for the fall.

—Linked by Jason Snell