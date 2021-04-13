Report: Siri spills on April 20 event

By Dan Moren

MacRumors reports that the beans have been spilled on the upcoming spring Apple event from an unlikely source:

Upon being asked “When is the next Apple Event,” Siri is currently responding with, “The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com.” The event will likely be a pre-recorded affair without media in attendance and should be live-streamed on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.

Weird. Usually Siri pretends to not understand my questions. (I assume it’s pretending.)

While this didn’t work on my phone, it did work on my HomePod mini. There’s still a chance this is old data, or the event might be delayed, but we’ll likely know by later today. Describing it as an event happening at Apple Park suggests that there will be a stream, and Apple will likely want people to tune in.