By Jason Snell

David Smith released a new app today. This isn’t news. He’s one of the most productive app developers on the planet.

What’s news is that it’s an Apple Watch app he designed with his son, for his son, to solve a very particular problem:

My son, Ian, can sometimes have difficulty with regulation and management of his attention. We’ve tried several different strategies for helping him with this. One of the strategies that we found most successful was giving him regular prompts throughout the day and asking whether he thought he was on task and staying focused…. So Ian and I sat down and designed an Apple Watch version of the concept to make it easier to keep with us at all times… The app he and I wrote that afternoon was rough but it did the job and we’ve used it ever since. (He also drew the icon for the app!)

It’s called Ian’s Awesome Counter and who knows, it might be helpful for someone in your life, too.