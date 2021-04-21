As usual, the iMac takes it on the chin

By Jason Snell

Stephen Hackett details the history of the iMac’s chin:

From the front, it’s rather remarkable how little the iMac has changed in nearly two decades. The screen is front and center, surrounded by a bezel with a chin below the display. The whole thing is mounted on a foot that lets a user tilt the entire computer easily.

Now the whole computer is down in the chin. I’m sure Apple would like for it to disappear completely, but as Stephen points out, the chin is part of the iMac’s identity now—and Apple wanted to make the new iMacs as thin as possible.