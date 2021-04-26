Apple rolls out big software updates

by Jason Snell

On Monday, Apple released new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The big news is iOS 14.5, which adds all sorts of new features, most notably iPhone unlock for masked people wearing Apple Watches and App Tracking Transparency. As you might expect, Federico Viticci has a complete overview:

Version 14.5 is the biggest – or, at the very least, most interesting – update to iOS and iPadOS we’ve seen in the 14.0 release cycle to date…. iOS and iPadOS 14 have evolved considerably since their public launch six months ago. It’s difficult to tell whether some of these features were originally planned for a September release and got delayed because of the pandemic, or how many of these are Apple’s response to user feedback following the release of iOS and iPadOS 14, but one thing’s for sure: Apple hasn’t stood still over the past few months, and today’s iOS and iPadOS 14.5 are continuing the trend of major iOS and iPadOS updates released ahead of WWDC.

Other improvements include changes to the Music app, support for third-party music services in Siri, updates to the Podcasts app that foreshadow Apple’s forthcoming paid podcast subscriptions feature, and (gasp) proper display of the Apple logo if you start up an iPad in horizontal orientation.

