WWDC 2021 kicks off June 7

By Dan Moren

Apple Newsroom:

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) June 7 through 11, in an all-online format. Free for all developers, WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

No surprise to anybody who’s been conscious: of course Apple is continuing to host the all-virtual developer conference this year. Of note, however, is its return to its usual time slot in early June, rather than later in the month, as per last year. (A full year of dealing with the pandemic ensures they had more time to plan for this.)

Few additional details are shared in this release, other than that we can expect the usual keynote, State of the Union, sessions, and labs, though Apple is also promising “new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers.” The company also said that it’s now accepting submissions for this year’s Swift Student Challenge; the eligibility window runs until April 18.

Also of note: Apple says it’s committing $1 million to SJ Aspires, a City of San José initiative that aims to help youth in underserved neighborhoods get on a path towards higher education with a scholarship program, education, and mentorship. (Which may suggest that the company does intend to continue its lasting partnership with the city, perhaps heralding future in-person events.)

More information about WWDC’s programming is promised in the weeks ahead; if last week’s pattern holds true, expect to see that in late April or early May.