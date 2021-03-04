Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

By Jason Snell

March 4, 2021 8:37 AM PT

The lifetime of a software lifetime

Related to my thoughts about the mortality of software and the announcement that Weather Line is shutting down, Jonas Downey of Basecamp writes about the meaning of buying a “lifetime” software license:

But in software, “lifetime” doesn’t mean a human lifetime, or even the lifetime of a whole business. It only represents the creator’s commitment to tending something.

When you buy a lifetime subscription, you’re buying into someone’s garden. They’ll keep sending you radishes as long as they’re in the dirt. Hopefully for a good long while, but who knows.

When you think about it this way, software is not such a technical thing. It’s a human thing. Buying an app is also buying a relationship with the people who make it.

It’s a natural reaction to get angry if a piece of software you rely on, and supported, is put out to pasture. But a little perspective can be helpful.

