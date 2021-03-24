Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

This Week's Sponsor

Unite 4 - Turn websites into apps on your Mac.

By Jason Snell

March 24, 2021 1:27 PM PT

Steve Jobs introduces the Dock

Speaking of OS X history, here’s James Thomson on Twitter:

It’s really a weird experience rewatching Steve introducing the Dock for the first time, as it was my code that was running here. To say I was terrified for the whole length of this segment is underselling it. I don’t think I’ve seen this since.

This demo—the YouTube video is here—is from a developer preview version of OS X. Notice that when Jobs drags files into the Dock, they disappear from the Desktop! As James reminded me, they were moved into a Dock folder inside your user folder.

The Dock, though it was rewritten multiple times before OS X shipped, is one of the only NextStep interface design influences to make an impact on OS X.

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2021 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable