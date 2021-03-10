Photoshop, DaVinci Resolve get M1 updates

By Jason Snell

There’s been a beta version of Photoshop that runs native on the Apple M1 processor since the early days of the Apple silicon era, but on Wednesday Adobe released the official version, version 22.3.0. As Pam Clark of Adobe writes:

Starting today, Photoshop runs natively on Macs powered by the M1 chip and takes advantage of the performance improvements built into this new architecture. Our internal tests show a wide range of features running an average of 1.5X the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems. Our tests covered a broad scope of activities, including opening and saving files, running filters, and compute-heavy operations like Content-Aware Fill and Select Subject, which all feel noticeably faster. Our early benchmarking also shows that some operations are substantially faster with the new chip.





I’ve been using the beta for the entire time I’ve had my M1 MacBook Air and it’s exactly what I expected it to be—fast. Adobe does say that a few bleeding-edge features—Invite to Edit Cloud Documents and Preset Syncing—aren’t currently in the M1 version of Photoshop. Users who rely on those features will need to launch the app in Rosetta 2 instead.

In other creative-pro news, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 17.1 was also just released. The free video editor app now supports Apple Silicon, including H.265 4:2:2 hardware decode support.