By Jason Snell

March 4, 2021 11:51 PM PT

Apple lets you transfer photos to Google Photos

Juli Clover at MacRumors:

Apple this week introduced a new service that’s designed to make it quick and easy for iCloud users to transfer their stored photos and videos to Google Photos.

As outlined in an Apple support document, you can go to Apple’s privacy website and sign in to see the “Transfer a copy of your data” option. If you select this and go through all the steps, Apple will transfer your ‌iCloud‌ photos and videos to Google ‌Photos‌.

Fascinating move. Data portability is a good thing.

