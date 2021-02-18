Apple’s TV app now on Chromecast

Apple’s TV app roll-out continues. Here’s Abner Li of 9to5Google:

As announced in December, Apple TV is now available globally on the Chromecast with Google TV. The new app allows you to watch original Apple TV+ content, as well as access existing iTunes movie and television show purchases.

The UI is quite straightforward, with a bar at the top letting users navigate between Watch Now, original content, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, Library, search, and settings. The app makes use of large cover images and card carousels.

Apple TV will integrate with Google TV so US users can see Apple Originals in recommendations and search results.