By Jason Snell

February 16, 2021 11:04 AM PT

New emojis arrive in iOS 14.5

Jeremy Burge of Emojipedia has information about new emojis in the latest iOS 14.5 beta:

💉 Syringe isn’t a new emoji, but it does have one change in the forthcoming update from Apple: the blood is removed. This makes the emoji more versatile when used to describe COVID-19 vaccination.

syringe emojis
Courtesy Emojipedia.

A bunch of other new changes are also rolled in, including emojis for more people with beards, couples with a mix of skin tones, and an image of AirPods Max replacing the more generic over-ear headphones in the Headphone emoji.

iOS 14.5 will probably be released to the general public in March; you can sign up to the public-beta train to get it now, but you risk bugs and your friends won’t be able to see the new emojis until they also update their devices.

