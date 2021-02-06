Six Colors
By Jason Snell

February 6, 2021 9:45 AM PT

Intel gins up some M1-unfriendly benchmarks

Andrew E. Freedman, reporting for Tom’s Hardware:

After several months of silence, [Intel is] firing back at Apple. Slides from the Santa Clara, Calif.-based chipmaker shows how it tested, and why it thinks Windows 10 laptops can beat back Apple’s ARM-based solution.

Inconsistent test platforms, shifting arguments, omitted data, and the not-so-faint whiff of desperation. Today’s M1 processor is a low-end chip for low-end systems, so Intel only has a small window to compare itself favorably to these systems before higher-end Apple silicon Macs ship and make its job that much harder.

