Six Colors
Six Colors

by Jason Snell & Dan Moren

Support this Site

Become a Six Colors member and get access to an exclusive weekly podcast, community, newsletter and more.

By Jason Snell

February 14, 2021 4:10 PM PT

Command, Control, Option, and … Hyper?

David Sparks:

I’m a big advocate for the hyper key. This idea was first introduced to me by Brett Terpstra and involves mapping Shift-Control-Option-Command to the caps lock key. Using the hyper key opens your keyboard up to a ton of new easily triggered shortcuts.

I’d never considered this before, but what a great power-user idea. Take a key very few people use (Caps Lock) and make it a new modifier key for keyboard shortcuts. It’s much easier to press Hyper-S than it is to press Shift-Command-Option-Control S.

Search Six Colors

Six Colors® is copyright © 2021 by The Incomparable Inc.
Powered by WordPress | Hosted by Pressable