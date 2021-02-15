Command, Control, Option, and … Hyper?

By Jason Snell

David Sparks:

I’m a big advocate for the hyper key. This idea was first introduced to me by Brett Terpstra and involves mapping Shift-Control-Option-Command to the caps lock key. Using the hyper key opens your keyboard up to a ton of new easily triggered shortcuts.

I’d never considered this before, but what a great power-user idea. Take a key very few people use (Caps Lock) and make it a new modifier key for keyboard shortcuts. It’s much easier to press Hyper-S than it is to press Shift-Command-Option-Control S.