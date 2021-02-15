Apple launches ‘For All Mankind’ podcast

By Jason Snell

Apple TV+’s space drama “For All Mankind” returns for its second season this Friday. And as a part of the launch, Apple is announcing its first official Apple TV+ companion podcast.

“For All Mankind: The Official Podcast” is hosted by Krys Marshall, who plays astronaut Danielle Poole on the show. The first episode will launch on Friday along with the premiere of the second season, and new podcast episodes will drop every other week. (The show is weekly; the podcast is fortnightly.)

As the podcast’s trailer suggests, Marshall will be speaking with her fellow cast members, the show’s writers and science consultants, and former astronauts.

Speaking of “For All Mankind” and podcasts, Stephen Hackett and I will have a special episode of Liftoff on Thursday that will feature a special “For All Mankind”-related interview.