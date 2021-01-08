Twitter permanently bans Trump

By Jason Snell

He’s gone:

Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump on Friday, days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol leaving five dead. “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement Friday.

Probably years too late, but after the events of Jan. 6, this fellow doesn’t deserve the reach of any self-respecting commercial social-media platform.

Update: Twitter’s statement says that it is likely Trump’s tweets are already being taken as signals to commit more acts of violence between now and Inauguration Day:

Our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.

Good riddance to this national embarrassment. America will begin the hard work of cleaning up the mess he made in 12 days.

Update #2: He tried to post on @POTUS. Twitter deleted the tweets.