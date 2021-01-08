Reddit also swings the ban hammer

The ban hammer, she swings:

Amid a hardening consensus that conspiracy theories emboldened this week’s Capitol Building rioters—many adorned with “Q” garments, waving Q flags, screaming about election fraud—Reddit is quietly weeding out spreaders of election-related conspiracies.

As the Daily Dot first reported, Reddit admins on Thursday permanently suspended the account for r/conspiracy’s head moderator, axolotl_peyotl. He recently posted about the nascent, baseless conspiracy theory that Italy used a military satellite to interfere with U.S. election systems.

Reddit has also banned the unofficial Donald Trump subreddit r/donaldtrump, Axios first reported, and a Reddit spokesperson confirmed in an email.