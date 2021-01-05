Find active Big Sur windows with HazeOver

By Jason Snell

I first wrote about HazeOver when Mojave’s Dark Mode debuted. It’s a utility that can change the appearance of your background windows, so in Dark Mode it’ll squelch any windows that are too bright.

With the arrival of Big Sur, of course, there are a lot of complaints that it’s hard to differentiate between active windows. I haven’t had a problem with this, but once again, this is a pretty good use case for HazeOver, since it will dim all the windows that aren’t in the foreground, making the top window pop.

HazeOver is $5 from the Mac App Store and also on SetApp.

