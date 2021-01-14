Apple TV+ website gets better

By Jason Snell

Apple has tidied up the Apple TV+ website, according to Benjamin Mayo of 9to5Mac:

As of today’s overhaul, the new TV+ website homepage features the same featured header that you see in the Apple TV app, along with sections for latest releases and genre categories. This makes it feel much more familiar for customers who are used to the native TV app experience.

The Web interface is required if you want to watch Apple TV+ content on Windows, Android, or Macs not running Catalina or later. Of course, as Mayo points out, the site still has a lot of limitations. But at least it’s a bit better now.