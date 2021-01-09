Apple tells Parler it has 24 hours to clean house or be removed

Input reports that Apple has put right-wing social media site Parler on notice:

In an email sent by Apple to Parler this morning (Pacific Time) and obtained by _Input, _the company provided numerous examples of Parler users explicitly calling for violence and referenced CEO John Matze’s comment that he doesn’t “feel responsible for any of this and neither should the platform.”

Apple disagrees. “We want to be clear that Parler is in fact responsible for all the user generated content present on your service and for ensuring that this content meets App Store requirements for the safety and protection of our users,” the company said. “We won’t distribute apps that present dangerous and harmful content.”