Apple removes Parler from the App Store

By Jason Snell

Via The Verge, a statement from Apple PR regarding its removal of the “free speech” trumpeting Twitter clone Parler from the App Store:

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity. Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues,” reads a statement from the company on Saturday evening.

We’ll see if Parler’s community standards—it apparently removed some death threats from whackadoo lawyer L. Lin Wood earlier today—can ever be brought to a level that Apple feels is appropriate.