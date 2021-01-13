Apple amps up its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative

By Dan Moren

The “big announcement” teased yesterday is an expansion of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which the company founded last year after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others sparked mass protests:

These forward-looking and comprehensive efforts include the Propel Center, a first-of-its-kind global innovation and learning hub for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs); an Apple Developer Academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit; and venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs. Together, Apple’s REJI commitments aim to expand opportunities for communities of color across the country and to help build the next generation of diverse leaders.

Apple’s putting $100 million towards these efforts, which it sees as part of its goal to leaving the world a better place.