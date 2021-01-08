‘2001 revisited’

By Jason Snell

Stephen Hackett is spending this entire year chronicling the 20th anniversary of 2001. It was, to be fair, a huge year for Apple.

First stop? Macworld Expo San Francisco:

This Macworld keynote is jam-packed with stuff that would really change Apple’s trajectory for years to come. Mac OS X would spin off other operating systems to power things from the iPhone to the Apple Watch. iTunes has since been replaced, but music is still near and dear to Apple. Most people haven’t thought about iDVD in years, but we all use Apple devices to shoot and share video. And, of course, Apple is still in the business of making fast and capable Macs.

I think that Titanium PowerBook G4 is gonna be big.