Apple Fitness+ launches December 14

By Dan Moren

In addition to its new AirPods Max, Apple also announced on Tuesday that its new fitness service, Fitness+, will launch next week, on December 14.

First unveiled at Apple’s September event, Fitness+ provides a variety of workout videos with various trainers, and integrates with the both the Apple Watch—highlighting health data onscreen during relevant moments in the workout—and Apple Music. New content will be added every week, with a variety of session lengths, difficulty levels, and types of exercise.

Apple Fitness+ runs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year in the U.S. and can be shared with up to six family members for that same price. (It’s also available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and the UK.)

Existing Apple Watch users will get a free month, and customers who purchase a Series 3 or later will get three free months. It’s also available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle.