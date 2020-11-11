Bad air? Air Lookout 2 will check

By Jason Snell

When smoke blew into my region from some nearby forest fires, I needed to pay attention to local air quality in order to decide when I could go outside safely.

Geof Crowl’s helpful Air Lookout app, which just got an update to version 2, is an iOS app that lets you quickly check local air quality. This new version’s got support for widgets and, in addition to EPA-managed air quality data, also optionally reads data from hyperlocal PurpleAir stations.

I spent a long time hacking away at a JavaScript widget to do the same thing, but Air Lookout is a real app, which is nicer!

A version for macOS 11 is also about to be released.