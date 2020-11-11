AirBuddy 2 improves the Mac AirPods experience

By Jason Snell

Gui Rambo’s $10 Mac utility AirBuddy has been updated to version 2 today. I love AirBuddy because it’s very much the sort of AirPods integration that should be baked into macOS, but for some reason isn’t.

AirBuddy will show you AirPods or Beats headsets when they’re near your Mac, just like iOS does. You can connect with a click, change listening mode of AirPods Pro with a trackpad swipe, and even set up custom connection modes for different devices, so a pair of AirPods can be set to always come up in Transparency mode with the microphone set as an input, while a set of Beats can always come up with noise cancellation on.

If you use AirPods on your Mac, AirBuddy can be a solid enhancement to the experience. Check it out.