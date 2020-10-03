First A14 test scores may have appeared in the wild

Hartley Charlton reports at MacRumors that someone’s been uploading A14 processor scores to the GeekBench website:

A GeekBench benchmark for an “iPad13,2” with the motherboard number J308AP was uploaded yesterday. According to leaker known as “L0vetodream,” J308AP is the iPad Air 4 with cellular, and J307AP is the iPad Air 4 with Wi-Fi only.

The 6-core chip reportedly has a base frequency of 2.99GHz and 3.66GB of memory, achieving a score of 1,583 in single-core and 4,198 for multi-core.