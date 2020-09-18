Relay FM for St. Jude

By Jason Snell

This month Relay FM is raising money for St. Jude, a remarkable organization that is both a hospital that provides free medical care for kids with cancer, and a research institution that’s committed to finding ways to fight that cancer.

Right now as I write this, Myke and Stephen of Relay FM are in the midst of a six-hour podcastathon stream in support of St. Jude. (If you miss it, check it out on the Relay YouTube channel later.) Among the highlights is a game show co-hosted by me and Dan.

I donated to St. Jude today. You should too, if you are able.