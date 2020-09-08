Apple fall event happening September 15

By Dan Moren





Some of Apple’s announcements may be delayed, but it looks like the company will still be holding its fall event more or less right on schedule. Set your calendars for September 15 at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern.

As to what precisely will be announced at such an event, well, there are options almost too numerous to consider: new iPhone models, new Apple Watches, rumored updates to the iPad Air, a cheaper HomePod, over-the-ear headphones, AirTags, Apple-silicon-powered Macs…and maybe some surprises?

We here at Six Colors World Headquarters will provide some coverage of the event as it happens (though not from Apple Park), so be sure to keep your eyes on this very site or on our Six Colors Event Twitter feed on the day of for blow-by-blow reactions.