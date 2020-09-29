Apple-Epic hearing points to long road to come

By Dan Moren

Patrick McGee, a reporter for the Financial Times, live-tweeted yesterday’s hearing for the Epic v. Apple case in a lengthy thread that’s well worth reading if you’re interested in the case.

Highlights have been pulled out elsewhere, including from Kyle Orland at Ars Technica, but the upshot seems to be that while solid arguments were made on both sides, Epic definitely took the brunt of the judge’s attention yesterday.

A written decision will likely be handed down in the next few days, with the next step being a trial in 2021. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers also suggested that the trial might involve a jury, which adds an additional dimension to the case. Barring Epic and Apple coming to some sort of understanding between now and then—not particularly likely, given the latest shots fired—we’ll have to tune in next summer to see what happens.