The UX of LEGO panels

By Dan Moren

Very cool look at the “user experience” of LEGO computer blocks that we’ve probably all seen since time immemorial. Design engineer George Cave runs down the various types of interface design used in the LEGO blocks and how they relate to real world UX:

These iconic, low-resolution designs are the perfect tool to learn the basics of physical interface design. Armed with 52 different bricks, let’s see what they can teach us about the design, layout and organisation of complex interfaces.

Be sure to check out his two-dimensional graph of LEGO panels, including one axis that runs from organized to chaotic.

[via Kieran Healy]